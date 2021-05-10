Apartment fire in central Las Vegas displaces 3 adults

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded to a late-night apartment fire Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the Greenville Park Apartments, near Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, at around 11:30 p.m. after several people called to report an apartment on fire.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials say when firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were showing from a first-floor apartment in building 42.

The apartment was one of eight in the two-story wood-frame building and firefighters were able to have the fire under control in less than ten minutes -- keep the flames from spreading to the other apartments.

The fire appears to have started in the bedroom in the apartment, the room was gutted. The rest of the unit had heavy smoke and heat damage. The apartment above had slight damage.

Fire officials say the damage was estimated at $50,000 with the cause of the fire under investigation.

The American Red Cross was assisting three adults and no injuries were initially reported in the incident.