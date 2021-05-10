Watch
Local News

Actions

Apartment fire in central Las Vegas displaces 3 adults

items.[0].image.alt
Daryl McKamey/13 Action News
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Greenville Park Apartments on May 9, 2020.
Silver Dollar Avenue 2.jpg
Silver Dollar Avenue 1.jpg
Silver Dollar Avenue 3.jpg
Silver Dollar Avenue 4.jpg
Posted at 5:51 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 08:51:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded to a late-night apartment fire Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the Greenville Park Apartments, near Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, at around 11:30 p.m. after several people called to report an apartment on fire.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials say when firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were showing from a first-floor apartment in building 42.

The apartment was one of eight in the two-story wood-frame building and firefighters were able to have the fire under control in less than ten minutes -- keep the flames from spreading to the other apartments.

The fire appears to have started in the bedroom in the apartment, the room was gutted. The rest of the unit had heavy smoke and heat damage. The apartment above had slight damage.

Fire officials say the damage was estimated at $50,000 with the cause of the fire under investigation.

The American Red Cross was assisting three adults and no injuries were initially reported in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH