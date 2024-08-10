Another presidential candidate visits the Valley, eyes remain on economy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — The state of the economy and inflation are top of mind for voters here in Nevada.

Many will be paying close attention to what Kamala Harris will be saying on Saturday.

I talked to locals about how important the topic is to them.

We stopped by Omelet House in Summerlin.

"Food prices have gone up dramatically over the past couple of years," said owner Francesco Sessa.

He said they've adjusted to the changing economy.

"About six months ago was the last time we changed our prices," Sessa said.

And inflation is on the mind of voters too.

Las week, Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance stopped in Las Vegas, and I spoke to voters there.

"I want him to address the economy."

"I have a few important issues, the economy."

"My second priority is the economy."

Former President Donald Trump has talked about getting rid of the tax on tips. At Vance's rally, signs were up with "No Tax on Tips," but he didn't mention it.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz will be making a visit to Las Vegas, and voters are curious about what she'll say.

Back at the Omelet House, I talked to diners about the economy, first with Erica Cruz.

"It is affecting our groceries, our gasoline, our salaries are not going higher, but the cost of living is," she said. "I am paying attention to it. Right now we are renting, we want to own and we are looking at the real estate market."

I also sat with small business owner Dan Lareau.

"Very important because of the out of control inflation with this administration, it continues to climb," he said.

While he doesn't think the Democratic ticket can help the economy, he's curious.

"You see the prices of gas and everything right now, you have to be making a lot of money to support a family," Sessa said.

Sessa and his family own a nearby pizza joint and are opening a new restaurant in Skye Canyon. During the pandemic it was heard to find workers. Now he said they have a lot of applicants looking to make more money.

"We just held a job event at our new location. We had over 100 people come over there."

We invite you to stay with Channel 13 leading up to the November election. We'll continue our coverage as the path to the White House intensifies.