Another fire breaks out near defunct Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club

Smoke billowed from a fire near the closed Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club on Thursday. Sean DeLancey reports.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 00:02:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Smoke billowed from a fire that broke out in an industrial area near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday evening.

KTNV first heard reports of the fire at 2330 S. Industrial Road at approximately 5:40 p.m.

The location is near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, a few blocks from The STRAT. The fire is also near the defunct Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club, which has burned several times in recent months and is slated for demolition.

The source of the flames appeared to be a building down the alley and a few dozen feet from Crazy Horse Too.

MULTIPLE FIRES: Crazy Horse Too facing demolition after multiple fires

Fire officials could not immediately be reached for more information.

A 13 Action News crew is en route to the scene. Watch Live at 6 for the latest information as we get it.

This is a developing story.

