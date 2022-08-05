Another fire breaks out near defunct Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Smoke billowed from a fire that broke out in an industrial area near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday evening.

KTNV first heard reports of the fire at 2330 S. Industrial Road at approximately 5:40 p.m.

The location is near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, a few blocks from The STRAT. The fire is also near the defunct Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club, which has burned several times in recent months and is slated for demolition.

The fire appears to be in a building down the alley just a few dozen feet from the Crazy Horse Too.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/CMCiCpJEBE — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) August 5, 2022

The source of the flames appeared to be a building down the alley and a few dozen feet from Crazy Horse Too.

Fire officials could not immediately be reached for more information.

This is a developing story.