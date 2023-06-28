Animal Foundation reducing adoption fees in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is working with the BISSELL Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet Insurace to reduce adoption fees for the "Empty The Shelters" event next month.

Organizers said this is a national campaign working with more than 335 shelters in 44 states from July 6 through July 31.

According to a press release, officials with the national campaign said adoption fees at participating organizations will be $50 or less per cat or dog. However, they add that potential adopters are encouraged to visit the Empty The Shelters website to confirm adoption day details.

"Veterinary costs add up quickly and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can't afford treatment," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through [this program] and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes."

Since the program began in 2016, the BISSELL Pet Foundation states this pet adoption event has helped nearly 158,000 pets find homes across the United States and Canada.