Animal Foundation launching new walk-in kitten fostering program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is launching a new walk-in kitten fostering program.

The foundation said they've taken in more than 300 kittens this month and are asking the community for foster families.

Community members can come to the shelter between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., be trained by a staff members, and take a litter of kittens home the same day. The shelter will provide all of the necessary supplies.

According to the foundation, March through October is known as kitten season and the shelter will take in thousands of orphaned kittens.

If you are interested in learning more, you can stop by the low-cost vaccine clinic at The Animal Foundation, which is located at 655 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas or visit their website.