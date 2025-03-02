Animal Foundation humanely euthanizes dog after testing positive for distemper

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week, the Animal Foundation confirmed a dog in their care had to be "humanely euthanized" due to its declining condition and to prevent further suffering after it tested positive for canine distemper.

The dog was brought into the shelter on Saturday, February 22, from the 89101 area, showing signs of an infectious disease.

The dog was separated from the other animals at the shelter, but 30 dogs were still exposed.

"That's pretty scary," said Christina Horton, who lives in the area.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious and potentially lethal virus, which causes severe illness, attacking multiple body systems, resulting in a widespread infection that is difficult to treat. Canine distemper is spread through direct contact or airborne exposure.

Signs of infection include clear or green nasal and eye discharge, lethargy, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, and in advanced stages, muscle twitching and seizures.

Distemper is a risk to all dogs, but unvaccinated dogs and puppies under four months old, or immunocompromised dogs, are particularly susceptible to canine distemper.

The Animal Foundation said distemper is circulating in our community, and are advising pet owner to vaccinate their dogs.

"If it's going around, I'm probably not going to be going out honestly. She's little right now. I want to make sure that she is safe. I am going to look into it more—that actually really scares me," said Horton.

Channel 13 met Horton while she was taking her newly adopted 6-month-old dog on a walk.

She said she was surprised to hear a dog at the shelter was infected.

"I just hope that everybody takes the time to get their dogs vaccinated. It's important. We all love our animals, they are a part of our family and I think we need to take that extra precaution," said Horton.

While there's no cure for distemper, there are several things you can do to keep your dogs safe.

Make sure your dogs' vaccinations are up to date, keep your puppies away from unfamiliar dogs, keep pet food and water indoors, and Keep your dog away from sick dogs and wildlife.

The Animal Foundation is still dealing with overcrowding at the shelter, which can make disease control a challenge.

They encourage people to return lost dogs to the neighborhoods where they were found.

Meantime, Horton said while her dog is vaccinated, she is still young and will keep a close eye on her.

"It makes me feel very, very comfortable knowing that if she has her shots, she's a little safer," said Horton.