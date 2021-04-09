Analyst believes it will take 12-18 months for Las Vegas to recover

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas job market is showing signs of bouncing back after more than a year of hardship. Certainly, there are more job openings and more people visiting our town, but for a full recovery, more time is needed, maybe even until next year.

Jeremy Aguero, Applied Analysis principal analyst, expressed that “The target for the end of the year is really getting the unemployment rate down below 6%, that’s really where we want to be and that may be a little bit ambitious, but I think is very possible. In terms of a full recovery, I think that’s going to take a little bit longer, I think we're talking about 12 to 18 months.”

Aguero said that’s because certain sectors like conventions and international travel will take time to happen. He added that many people are underemployed, and they will need training for new jobs, since some of the old jobs might not come back,

“Not all of them but a number of them would be back and we're also hearing more about some new businesses that are looking for employees that have similar type skill levels, “expressed Aguero.

For that, the Hispanic workforce, which is very important in the hospitality world, could make a difference.

“We need to have a workforce prepared for that, but what i do know about our community, the Hispanic, Latino community is they stay ready to work, they stay ready to learn, they stay ready to pivot, they're just ready,” said Peter Guzman, Latin Chamber of Commerce President.

He also believes that we could have a full recovery by the end of the year as long as COVID-19 numbers are kept low and people continue with vaccinations.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce has some training programs available for certain job positions at https://lvlcc.com/ .

