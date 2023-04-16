An array of 'superbloom' flowers are in bloom but won't last long

Spring has sprung and the flowers are in full bloom. At the Lake Mead Recreational area at the Alan Bible Visitor Center.

There’s a plant walk and big array of flowers and cacti all around the visitor center right now in April.

Unfortunately, they won’t last very long. It's almost like they are here today, and gone tomorrow, as hot temperatures are right around the corner.

Park ranger, Mike Theune tells me thousands of people from all over the world come here just for that photogenic moment with the new blooms.

He says the most common are these yellow flowers which are a type of sunflower, called brittlebush.

An assortment of small orange flowers can be seen at the visitor center, which are called the globe mallow. Also, these beautiful purple blooms are the desert sage, which Theune says has a kind of mint scent when it rains.

He says if flowers are your thing, you better come to Lake Mead before they're gone.

"So, it's really awesome right now. This time of year, there's tons of wildfires blooming at the lake mead recreation area. In fact, the recreation area is home to over 900 different species of plants. Twenty-four of them rare or threatened," said Theune.

H tells me they haven't seen some of these flowers in the last couple of years because of the lack of rain.

If we have cooler nights and sudden cold spells, these beauties may have a chance to last a little longer.

But no matter what kind adventures blooms for you, Theune says make sure to bring plenty of water and sunscreen if you're headed out to the lake this weekend.