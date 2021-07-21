Watch
Amodei won't decide on bid for Nevada governor until October

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., speaks at the 19th Annual Lake Tahoe Summit in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Amodei plans to decide whether to run for governor of Nevada no sooner than October. The Nevada Republican said on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that he felt no need to make a decision with the primary election 11 months away. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Mark Amodei
CARSON CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei plans to decide whether to run for governor of Nevada no sooner than October.

The Nevada Republican said on Tuesday that he felt no need to make a decision with the primary election 11 months away.

A crowded field of Republican primary hopefuls has already entered the race, including Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.

But Amodei noted that no frontrunner had emerged at this point and said Republicans needed a strong gubernatorial candidate on top of their ticket in the 2022 midterm elections.

