Amid nationwide shortages, North Las Vegas Police say they're making strides in staffing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police say they are making a lot of progress when it comes to hiring.

Lt. John Cargile, who oversees recruiting, said overall, they've seen a little over 200% increase in the number of recruits they've brought in since the start of the year. He said they are continuing to recruit not just locally, but regionally and even nationally, with hires coming from as far as Tennessee and Texas.

"You're just trying to expand that pool, and get a lot of different officers with different backgrounds coming into our agency," Lt. Cargile said.

Along with digital and social media marketing campaigns, Lt. Cargile said bonuses and benefits are big reasons for the strides they've made in staffing. The department offers up to a $40,000 hiring bonus for lateral hires, which come with experience from outside of our area.

"We have 14 officers that are graduating from the field training program. We have 11 lateral officers that are entering the field training program and we have 15 graduates coming out of the police academy. So within the next 3 to 4 months, that's a lot of new officers within our city that we're going to be adding," Lt. Cargile said.

He estimates they have about 80 openings right now, but those numbers fluctuate constantly. He added, more job opportunities are coming with a new area command opening in July, which will bring 60 new positions. He said he feels confident in the recruiting methods they're using and the results they've seen so far.