American Red Cross, NFL giving blood donors chance to win Super Bowl LVIII tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to send lucky blood donors to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

January is National Blood Donor Month. Every donor that comes in between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 are automatically entered to win a trip for two to the Super Bowl along with access to in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience at Mandalay Bay, airfare, three-night hotel accommodations, and a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

"National Blood Donor Month serves as an opportunity to honor those who regularly contribute to help saving lives by donating blood," said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Southern Nevada Chapter. "We are delighted to partner with the NFL again this year, providing motivation and expressing gratitude to our donors."

Yo0u can learn more about the promotion, including how to scheduled blood, platelet, or plasma donation appointments, here.