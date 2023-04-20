American Lung Association fails Clark County for air quality, local scientists contradict report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The American Lung Association recently released a report that says Clark County earned a "failing grade" for both ozone and particle pollution days.

A local scientist who tests the valley's air 24/7 can see if their data matches these results.

The Clark County Air Quality Division is constantly monitoring the air in Las Vegas through testing sites. The division has 14 sites and they say they disagree with the American Lung Association's ratings.

Ninety-three percent of Nevadans live in a community impacted by unhealthy air according to the association.

Experts say tailpipe emissions, extreme heat, prolonged drought and historic western wildfires are responsible for a failing grade for air quality in Clark County. However, a spokesperson for the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability, Kevin MacDonald, says that is not right.

"We don't agree with the American Lung Association's rating," he said. "We recognize we have challenges in our air quality, but we adhere to the EPA's 'Clean Air Act,' the national air quality standards."

MacDonald says the county air quality meets EPA standards for five of the six pollutants. He also says the county is not meeting the standards for ozone, but it is not to the extent of what it says in the report.

The American Lung Association shows Clark County ranked 31st for worst short-term particle pollution out of 223 U.S. metropolitan areas. Also, the county ranks 15th on the list for most polluted cities for ozone, earning it a failing grade.

"We are not without challenge here," MacDonald said. "We are not trying to gloss over the fact that we have some air quality issues."

Resident Linda Johnson has lived in Las Vegas for nearly 20 years, she believed the air quality is OK.

"I didn't think it was that bad here," she said. "I think it's OK here."

To get a better look at the testing done in Clark County, KTNV was able to take a tour of an air quality division station near Jerome Mack Middle School.

Monitoring tech Paul Fransioli showed where they measure for pollutants like ozone, nitrogen monoxide and carbons monoxide. He says they are monitoring air quality 24/7 at all 14 stations throughout Las Vegas.

Fransioli says the ozone is the biggest concern in the valley with 1.4 million gas-powered vehicles in the county that produce ozone. However, MacDonald stresses communication with the community is key.

"We keep them informed when we think there will be an 'exceedance' as we do every day with our forecast," he said. Forecasts are posted everyday on their website and alerts are sent out to make sure those who may be at risk are protected.

Resident Johnson says she is not too worried about Las Vegas air quality.

"I think they are wrong in my opinion, maybe not but I thin they are wrong," she said. "That 'F' should not be there."