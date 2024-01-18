Altercation turns 'violent,' Las Vegas police say shooting strikes 4, killing 2 near Sahara, Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an altercation between several people turned "violent" and led to a shooting that struck four and killed two near Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday night.

Lt. Robert Price said dispatch received multiple calls of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Officers from the Downtown Area Command responded and found one person dead with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue.

While on scene, a vehicle arrived at Valley Hospital transporting three with gunshot wounds. Police responded and were able to confirm that these subjects were related to the shooting quickly.

Price said one person died at the hospital, one is in critical condition, and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited, but Price says their preliminary investigation revealed that several individuals were involved in an altercation, and it turned violent. Subjects pulled out firearms, resulting in four people being struck.

At this moment, police are investigating what the altercation was about and who discharged firearms.

Police urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.