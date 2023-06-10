Allegiant Stadium unveils Raiders Den Program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium officials are announcing a new program to give students a chance to receive coaching and mentorship from industry experts.

It's called "The Raiders Den" and is a summer camp program in July. Officials said the program is tailored for students currently enrolled at accredited high schools in Southern Nevada.

"We believe in the power of community and the transformative impact it can have," said Neumiia Duncan-Reed, Allegiant Stadium's VP of Human Resources and Community Affairs. "Collaborating with the dedicated members of our Community Advisory Board on meaningful programs like Raiders Den allows us to remain driven by the spirit of community engagement while continuing to foster a vibrant and inclusive community in Southern Nevada and beyond."

Some of the sessions include concepts like conducting market research as well as business planning and pitching.

You can learn more information including how to apply here.