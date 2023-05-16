Allegiant Stadium starting hiring events for 2500 staff positions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium is getting ready to kick off a series of hiring events to fill a whopping 2,500 staffing positions.

Both full-time and part-time positions will be up for grabs on Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23.

Representatives with the stadium say available opportunities include roles in retail, food service, security, ticketing, guest service, custodial, parking and several other departments.

In a statement released Monday, applicants were encouraged to attend the in-person hiring events where interviews will be held inside the stadium and on the field itself—if they are at least 18 and have a valid ID.

Super Bowl LVIII positions are included in the openings.

Companies and organizations hiring include the following:



The Las Vegas Raiders

UNLV

Silver and Black Hospitality,

ABM

Parking and Transportation Group Las Vegas

ASM Global

S.A.F.E Management

Some of the roles being offered are event security teammates, guest experience teammates, ticket sellers, conversion technicians, retail events sales associates, event cleaners, flaggers, cashiers, cooks, and warehouse attendants.

Interviews will be held on-site immediately upon completion of the application process from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to Allegiant Stadium. Representatives also said there would be giveaways to applicants during their stadium visit.

More information can be found here.