Allegiant Stadium 'Staff Draft' is back this week, looking to fill part-time positions ahead of Raiders season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Allegiant Stadium "Staff Draft" returns this week ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders season and major events.

There will be two dates for part-time employment seekers at the state-of-the-art venue.



Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Allegiant Stadium is looking to fill positions in multiple staffing areas for those looking for work in retail spaces, food service, security, ticketing, guest services, custodial services, parking and more.

Their partners include The Raider Image, Silver and Black Hospitality, ABM, Parking and Transportation Group Las Vegas, ASM Global and S.A.F.E. Management.

Event organizers said job seekers should be able to work all confirmed Raiders home games, UNLV home games, and other scheduled sporting and entertainment events at the stadium.

If you are interested in applying, visit allegiantstadium.com/jobs to learn more about available positions.

Event organizers said on-site interviews will be held immediately on the football field following the application process.

All applicants must show a valid photo ID on-site and follow their standard permitted and prohibited item policies at the stadium. You can find more information about that by clicking the link here.

