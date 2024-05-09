'Staff Draft' event looking to fill open jobs at Allegiant Stadium for Raiders home games, other events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anyone who has ever wanted to work a Las Vegas Raiders game in Allegiant Stadium now has the chance to make that dream a reality.

The stadium's annual "staff draft" event will be held at the end of May for available part-time game day and event staff positions.

Available positions include roles in retail, food service, security, ticketing, guest service, custodial and other departments for Raiders home games as well as other third-party events at Allegiant Stadium.

Interested applicants should be available to work all confirmed Las Vegas Raiders home games, UNLV home games, and other scheduled sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium. Eligible applicants must present a valid photo I.D. onsite, and interviews will be held immediately following the completion of the application process, on the football field.

In-person interviews will be on Wednesday, May 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Thursday, May 23 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.