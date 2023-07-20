'Gold standard in green buildings': Sustainability efforts earn Allegiant Stadium national recognition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium has received the prestigious Leed Certification for its commitment to sustainability.

KTNV first reported the certification Monday.

"It is not easily achieved," said Vice President of Sales, Sam Johnson. "It is the gold standard in green buildings."

The designation is awarded to those who abide by strict sustainability practices.

Chris Sotiropoulos, the vice president of stadium operations, says they are always looking for ways to improve.

"Our goal is always to be innovative," he said. "What are the new technologies, and how can we incorporate data into what we do?"

Sotiropulos tells Channel 13 the certification results from several successful programs and initiatives, like their cigarette waste-to-energy collection and grass-clipping and rubber turf pellet recycling programs.

However, it's the on-site biomass machine that truly stands out. The stainless steel marvel can transform waste into soil.

"Being able to take waste, whether it's grass clippings and food clippings, and turn that into bio tar and turn that into soil that we can use on-site is pretty cutting edge in terms of what we are trying to accomplish," Sotiropulos said.

Allegiant Stadium has joined a select group of NFL stadiums nationwide to achieve Leed Certification.

"Many stadiums realize that being sustainable is the way of the future. We fully embrace that and want to be innovative in that space," Sotiropulos said.

Allegiant Stadium's representatives say they aim to continue their environmental initiatives to keep the Leed certification.