Allegiant Stadium officials start recruiting Raiders gameday staff on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders season officially kicks off in about four months but Allegiant Stadium officials are recruiting gameday help starting this week.

Right now, there are two events scheduled. That includes Monday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, May 23 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The events will be at Allegiant Stadium and officials said parking will be available in Lot A.

There are more than 2,500 part-time gameday and event staff positions up for grabs. Stadium officials said applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid ID. They must also be available to work all Raiders home games and UNLV home games as well as various other sporting and entertainment events. Stadium officials add applications may also have the opportunity to work during Super Bowl LVIII.

Interviews will be held on-site immediately following the application process.

You can find more information here including how to pre-register for the events.