Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Allegiant Stadium officials hosting another hiring fair to find Las Vegas Raiders game day staff

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Raiders defend decision to require vaccination to enter Allegiant Stadium
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 10:41:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recruitment efforts continue as Allegiant Stadium officials announce the "final recruitment event for 2023."

They add they're still looking to fill more than 1,000 remaining part-time game day and event staff positions.

Another in-person hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid ID with them. Officials said interviews will be held on-site immediately after completing the application process.

According to a press release, applicants should be available to work all 10 Las Vegas Raiders home games, UNLV home games as well as various other sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium.

Additionally, they add applicants may have the opportunity to work during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024.

You can learn more about the event and how to pre-register here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH