Allegiant Stadium hiring for several positions throughout June with in-person interviews

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium continues its recruitment for various gameday positions for the Las Vegas Raiders’ upcoming 2021 season with in-person hiring events.

The hiring events started on Sunday and will occur on Sundays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until June 27.

The new state-of-the-art stadium says it is still looking to fill new part-time positions in security, parking, custodial and food services, among others.

Current hiring partners include The Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Silver and Black Hospitality, ABM, PATG, ASM Global and S.A.F.E Management.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to attend any of the in-person hiring events. Interviews will be held on-site immediately upon completion of the application process and applicants should arrive at 5525 Polaris Ave. with a valid ID and be at least 18 years old.