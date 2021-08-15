Allegiant Stadium comes alive after first Raiders game with fans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s a day so many Raiders fans have been waiting for, finally getting to watch their beloved team play at Allegiant Stadium. Saturday marked the first Raiders home game with fans ever. The team beat the Seattle Seahawks 20-7 to kick off the preseason.

“Raider Nation…welcome home!” Owner Mark David announced at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A home that will bring many Raiders memories to come for fans. They finally got to experience a game day for the first time in Las Vegas.

“I’ll tell you what. It’s been a long time coming. I’ve seen a lot of games in Oakland as a kid and now seeing the new stadium, it’s really just immaculate. It’s everything you could ask for,” Joey Patton, a Raiders fan, said.

Raider Nation is full of enthusiasm, filling up the stands. That didn’t dampen some hometown Seahawks pride in a shower of Black Hole boos.

“I live in Las Vegas! And I’m a Seahawks fan. We’re glad to have the Raiders here, but I’m a Seahawks fan!” Keith Jackson, a Seahawks fan, said.

Fans made sure to take it all in inside, before watching the Raiders take the field.

“I’m excited to soak up the ambiance and get a little bit of the atmosphere. I’m excited to watch the game obviously, but I want to see if I can walk around and just get most of the experience checking it out,” Patton said.

With a new stadium comes higher expectations with fans looking forward to a new chapter of Raiders football.

“I hope that they play up to their stadium like they did in the other stadium and kick some butt and play well,” William Patton, a Raiders fan said.

The Raiders will be on the road for the rest of their preseason, playing the rams and the 49ers. They’ll be back at Allegiant Stadium for the regular-season opener against the Ravens…on Monday Night Football in about a month. That game will be televised right here on 13 Action News.