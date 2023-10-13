Allegiant Stadium becomes first NFL stadium fully powered by renewable energy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the lights to the jumbo video screens and everything in between, Allegiant Stadium is now fully running off renewable energy.

"We have an amazing partner with NV Energy that has identified solar power that we're able to use here," said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan.

Allegiant Stadium is the first NFL stadium to be fully powered by renewable energy. NV Energy says solar energy is the main form of renewable energy powering the stadium.

Monday Night's Las Vegas Raiders battle against the Green Bay Packers was the first NFL game to run clean and green. It was a milestone Douglass Morgan says she's proud to be a part of.

"This is great to kind of be the first in something, we hope others will follow. It's another testament to our commitment to the community and to sustainable initiatives," said Douglass Morgan.

NV Energy says Allegiant Stadium does not have any solar panels though. The public utility company says Allegiant Stadium uses the same solar energy that goes to NV Energy customers, but they say there won't be any impact to customers with the amount of energy they can use.

Along with this change, Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders have other green programs. They've helped produce more than 69,000 watts of energy and removed over 160,000 lbs of green waste among other initiatives.

Some fans tell Channel 13 they're pleased their favorite team is doing its part to protect the environment.

"Anything to help the environment and make the stadium continue to stay efficient and run cost effective is good for everyone," said 20-year Las Vegas resident Julia Sanders.

National Solar company, ADT Solar says at least 23% of NFL stadiums use solar power in some capacity, but Allegiant is the only one to make the full switch.

ADT Solar says the average NFL stadium uses 5-10 megawatts of energy through a normal game day, which is equivalent to running 5,000 homes for the same amount of time.

"I do know the renewable energy solution is actually reducing our cost saving not only today, but for many, many years in the future," said Douglass Morgan.

Every future event at Allegiant Stadium, including Sunday's Raiders vs Patriots game, will be ran fully off renewable energy.