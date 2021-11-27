All parking garages, lots at McCarran Airport open again after busy holiday week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of Saturday morning, McCarran International Airport says all garages and lots are open once again after a busy week as travelers made their way out of Las Vegas for the Thanksgiving holiday.

SATURDAY 11/27 PARKING UPDATE: All airport parking garages and lots are open as of 8 a.m. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) November 27, 2021

By 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, the airport was reporting the Terminal 1 garage and the Terminal 3 economy lot were both full and closed. By 11:30 a.m., Terminal 1 valet was also reported as closed.

The Transportation Security Administration previously said it was expecting a surge in travel for Thanksgiving across the country, expecting to screen about 20 million passengers for the holiday.

Meanwhile, the American Automobile Association was predicting 53.4 million travelers nationwide, up 13% from 2020, and that most would travel by road.

As of this report, traffic volume numbers at McCarran have not been released just yet. 13 Action News will be sure to share that information once it's available.

For more information about parking at McCarran visit mccarranairport.net.