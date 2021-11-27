Watch
All parking garages, lots at McCarran Airport open again after busy holiday week

KTNV
McCarran International Airport ranked 3rd best in country
Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 13:47:20-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of Saturday morning, McCarran International Airport says all garages and lots are open once again after a busy week as travelers made their way out of Las Vegas for the Thanksgiving holiday.

By 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, the airport was reporting the Terminal 1 garage and the Terminal 3 economy lot were both full and closed. By 11:30 a.m., Terminal 1 valet was also reported as closed.

The Transportation Security Administration previously said it was expecting a surge in travel for Thanksgiving across the country, expecting to screen about 20 million passengers for the holiday.

Meanwhile, the American Automobile Association was predicting 53.4 million travelers nationwide, up 13% from 2020, and that most would travel by road.

As of this report, traffic volume numbers at McCarran have not been released just yet. 13 Action News will be sure to share that information once it's available.

For more information about parking at McCarran visit mccarranairport.net.

