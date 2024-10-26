All-American Rejects and Plain White T's join Neon City Festival lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're a fan of early 2000s alternative pop/rock bands like the Plain White T's or The All-American Rejects, you'll get the chance to see them live at the Neon City Festival.

The All-American Rejects and the Plain White T's will join Alison Wonderland, Neon Trees, Russell Dickerson, and Seven Lions at the Neon City Festival, which will be held in Downtown Las Vegas from Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24.

This is Neon City Festival's first-ever lineup with The All-American Rejects and Plain White T's.

The Neon City Festival is open and free to all ages and will offer food and drink specials from local Las Vegas restaurants and bars, laser art shows, a firework show, block parties, street festivals and much more.