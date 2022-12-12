Watch Now
Airbnb to crack down on unauthorized NYE parties in Las Vegas

Airbnb plans to ban certain one-night bookings during New Year’s Eve for entire home listings in Las Vegas and throughout the country.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Airbnb has announced it will once again be cracking down on unauthorized New Years Eve parties in Las Vegas.

“We continue to draw a hard line on disruptive parties and emphasize safe and responsible travel during a weekend where we know some may be more inclined to try to throw an unauthorized party,” said the company in a statement to 13 Action News.

Airbnb plans to ban certain one-night bookings during New Year’s Eve for entire home listings in Las Vegas and throughout the country. The company will single out guests without a positive account history - or no previous bookings at all - on the platform.

Since these guidelines were first piloted in 2020, Airbnb estimates that they have contributed to a year-over-year global drop in rates of party incidents over NYE of roughly 56 percent.

Specifically in Las Vegas, over 1,450 people were deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over NYE 2021.

