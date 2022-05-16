Airbnb cracks down on unauthorized parties in Las Vegas during holiday weekends

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Airbnb is cracking down on unauthorized parties in Las Vegas.

The company announced it will be barring customers with bad reviews from renting properties during big holiday weekends.

The company piloted the initiative last year over the 4th of July weekend and was able to stop over 1,800 people from booking on their website.

The anchor of the plan is to block certain 1-night reservations during both Memorial Day weekend and July 4th weekend of entire home listings in Las Vegas and throughout the United States.

This is the first time we’ll be rolling out this defense for Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s one thing to have a policy but it’s another to do our very best to enforce that policy and to acknowledge the reality that there are always gonna be people out there who don’t care about that rule and who try to break that rule,” said Ben Breit, the director of trust and safety for Airbnb.

Breit says parties in Airbnbs haven’t been allowed since the summer of 2020.

In the future, the company could consider the same policy for holiday weekends like Halloween and New Years.

Airbnb also has a 24/7 neighborhood support line available for people to write in if they have any complaints.