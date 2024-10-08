Air quality alert: Prepare for cloud of 'Trop dust' around Tropicana implosion site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're staying up late (or getting up early?) to watch the Tropicana implode on Wednesday morning, you should be prepared for dusty conditions near the site of the implosion.

The Clark County Division of Air Quality issued a unique "Trop dust" advisory on Tuesday to warn of the particulates percolating after the historic resort's collapse.

"The implosion will produce a cloud of 'Trop dust' that may temporarily impact the area around the implosion site," the division stated in a news release.

The implosion is scheduled for 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. That's when a fireworks and drone show to honor the resort's lengthy Las Vegas history will begin. The detonation button likely won't be pressed until closer to 2:37 a.m., Channel 13 has been told. Once the button is pushed, the Tropicana's two hotel towers are expected to collapse in less than 30 seconds.

"We expect the dust could hang around for a few hours, but it won't likely last for 24 hours," said Paul Fransioli, senior air quality specialist with the Division of Air Quality. "The dust cloud will be heaviest near the implosion site and will likely dissipate as [it] moves eastward."

There will be no public viewing areas for the implosion, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is expected to start shutting down streets around the site as early as 11 p.m. Those road closures are expected to lift at approximately 6 a.m.

If you're traveling to and from work on and around the Strip, here's a rundown of the road closures you need to know about.

And if you want to avoid the "Trop dust" altogether, Channel 13 will broadcast the implosion live with coverage starting at 2 a.m. Wednesday. You can tune in to KTNV-TV or stream it live at ktnv.com/live.