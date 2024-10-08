Road closures near Las Vegas Strip announced ahead of Tropicana implosion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the end of an era. Las Vegas will say goodbye to a piece of history as the Tropicana comes on Wednesday morning.

The implosion of the two Tropicana towers is set to begin at 2:30 a.m., beginning with a drone show before the explosives are detonated.

This drone video shows what the Tropicana looks like a week before it's scheduled to be imploded:

Drone video shows Tropicana Las Vegas before implosion

For safety reasons, roads in the area of Tropicana will be closed beginning at 11 p.m.

The general boundaries are Park Avenue, Koval Lane, Mandalay Bay Road, and Frank Sinatra Drive. Reno Avenue from Frank Sinatra to Koval will also be closed.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will have uniformed offers on site to keep traffic out of the area.

Police expect roads to reopen by 6 a.m. on Oct. 9.

