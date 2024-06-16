Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire smoke across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Division of Air Quality has issued an air quality alert for Sunday and Monday.

That's due to wildfire smoke from the Post Fire in California and smoke from multiple wildfires that are burning in Arizona.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the Post Fire has grown to over 12,000 acres in Gorman, which is about an hour and a half north of Los Angeles. Over 1,200 people were evacuated from the Hungry Valley recreation area in Gorman and both Hungry Valley and the Pyramid Lake reservoir were closed due to the fire.

As of 2 p.m., the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the fire is 2% contained, and only two structures have been damaged. CAL Fire officials said 400 people and 70 engines are fighting the fire as well as numerous firefighting air tankers from across the state.

As for Arizona, there are multiple fires, including the Rose Fire near Wickenburg and the Arcadia Fire, which is near Dudleyville. This is a map from Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention, which shows current wildfires across the state, as of 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention

According to Clark County officials, wildfire smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases like bronchitis and asthma or heart disease.

Here are a few helpful tips to limit your exposure to smoke.



Stay indoors when you see or smell smoke.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Limit outdoor activity on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

You can track the latest air quality readings across Clark County by clicking here.