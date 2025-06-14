Air Force Thunderbirds to be a part of D.C. military parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have been confirmed as part of the 250th U.S. Army celebration and parade taking place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

The parade will be taking place at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Nationwide "No Kings" protests will also be taking place in response to the military parade.