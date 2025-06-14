Air Force Thunderbirds to be a part of D.C. military parade
STAFF SGT. CORY BUSH/AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDS
The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over Las Vegas, Nev., April 11, 2020. The Thunderbirds will flew over Las Vegas to show appreciation and support for the healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have been confirmed as part of the 250th U.S. Army celebration and parade taking place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
The parade will be taking place at 3:30 p.m. PST.
Nationwide "No Kings" protests will also be taking place in response to the military parade.
