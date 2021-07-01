Watch
Local News

Actions

Air Force plans aircraft changes for Arizona, Nevada bases

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
PHOTOS: 2016 Aviation Nation at Nellis AFB
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 14:22:50-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Air Force wants to free up space for more fighter aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas by transferring attack and rescue aircraft to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona.

Realignment plans announced Wednesday calls for transferring units operating A-10 Thunderbolt II attack jets and HH-60 Pave Hawk rescue helicopters from Nellis to Davis-Monthan.

The Air Force said the transfers will enable assignment of more F-35A Lightning II and F-22 Raptor fighters to the Nevada base for testing and training while locating more rescue units together at Davis-Monthan.

The Air Force said the proposed plan's first phase is contingent on congressional approval of retirement of 42 A-10s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH