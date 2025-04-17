Air Canada flight makes emergency landing after "an odor of smoke was detected in the flight deck"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Air Canada flight en route from Las Vegas to Toronto made an emergency landing in Iowa due to reports of a smell of smoke within the cockpit and the cabin on Wednesday.

Air Canada Rouge flight 1702 diverted to Des Moines, Iowa, "out of an abundance of caution after an odor of smoke was detected in the flight deck."

The plane landed safely, was evaluated and cleared to taxi to the gate.

Another plane will be taking all 176 passengers to Toronto. There were no reported injuries.

ABC News contributed to this report.