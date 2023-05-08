AIDS of Nevada raises over $115,000 during 33rd annual AIDS Walk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AIDS of Nevada is celebrating another successful event as the 33rd annual AIDS walk raised over $115,000.

On Sunday, organizers, performers, and those ready to walk stopped by Sunset Park.

A pre-walk festival was hosted by Norma Llyaman and Sean Vangorder and illusionists Penn & Teller served as grand marshals for their 22nd consecutive year.

"We hope one day there isn't a need to hold the AIDS Walk but until that day comes, we'll keep walking," said Penn Jillette.

Several performers also took the stage includes Norm + Las Vegas Theatre Co., the Las Vegas Men's Chorus, Chadwick Johnson, Piranha Nightclub, Melody Sweets, Vegas! The Show, Chippendales, and GLAM: The fabulous Rooftop Party at Palms.

Performers from ROUGE also led the crowd in a warm-up before the walk officially kicked off.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the organization's extensive client support services including case management, nutrition counseling, transportation, mental health and HIV testing, among others.