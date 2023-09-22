AI in Healthcare: Why Southern Nevada doctors say it's the future of the industry

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — Artificial intelligence is already being implemented in portions of the healthcare industry today, but some experts say it’s the future of healthcare.

The future involves generative A.I. that’s artificial intelligence that can produce content, like Chat GPT. The experts at an A.I. in healthcare meeting Thursday night at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) say it’s not intended to replace doctors, but instead to help them.

“A.I. can replace very mundane administrative tasks," said Kasia Hein-Peters who has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare. "One thing that physicians really don’t like, they don’t like to keep writing all the information into electronic health records.”

Hein-Peters says the possibilities for A.I. in this field are endless. She says there’s even new technology to help diagnose patients.

“A generative A.I. can look at the patient record with all the laboratory tests, with all the symptoms that the patient is complaining about and may propose to a physician a certain diagnosis that they weren’t thinking about," said Hein-Peters

The experts in the meeting say it’ll impact med students and anyone entering the business.

Jeremiah Thompkins is a computer science major at CSN and is interested in the medical field. He says they’re already learning about generative A.I.

“We’re going to see more I guess classes and different seminars, different ways to understand it, so we won’t be scared of it," said Thompkins.

Some of the experts say with more technology, comes more issues and security has to be taken into account.

“Probably the cybersecurity piece should be solved first, and any hospital and health organization should be at the highest level possible," said Hein-Peters.

Las Vegas HEALS, a non-profit that represents more than 28,000 healthcare professionals, hosted the event and says they’re looking at creating a Southern Nevada Tech Council to heighten security even more.