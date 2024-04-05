Agency providing free currency readers to blind and visually impaired Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State officials are providing free currency readers to help blind and visually impaired Nevadans.

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, the Bureau of Services to the Blind and Visually Impaired is the first agency in the state to distribute the readers.

U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing

How does it work?

The iBill currency reader is a device that is smaller than the size of a credit card and can be carried in a pocket or purse. When the bill is inserted into the device, you can press a button and it will tell you the denomination of the bill. The device is designed for people with low or impaired vision and for deaf blind users.

"Since a person with hearing loss can't hear the announcement of the money, they can feel the vibration to identify the bills," said Tamina Severtsen, Rehabilitation Instructor at the Nevada Bureau of Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired. "For example, a short vibration means it is a $1 bill. It also has beeping features, which indicate $1 or $5 based on the number of beeps. by counting the beeps, people can identify their money."

How much does it cost?

The cost of the product through retailers is $180. However, DETR's Bureau to the Blind and Visually Impaired is distributing the resource at no charge.

How can I receive a device?

To receive a currency reader, individuals must submit an application form, which requires verification of a visual impairment signed by a certifying authority, such as a doctor or medical professional. If the applicant has verification of a visual impairment issued by another federal, state, or local agency, a copy can be submitted with the application in lieu of certification.

Is there an electronic version I can use?

According to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, EyeNote is a free mobile device application developed by their department for the Apple iOS platform. It also scans U.S. currency and announces its value back to the user. It can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store.

Where can I learn more and/or download an application?

You can visit the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's website here.