AG Aaron Ford to discuss indictment of 6 in alleged Trump fake elector plot

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a Trump 2020 flag outside the U.S. Capitol building as they attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 17:30:03-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last week, the office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced six people had been accused of submitting false documents to Congress saying Donald Trump won the 2020 election in Nevada even though he did not.

AG Ford was originally scheduled to hold a press conference on December 6. However, the UNLV shooting that rocked the valley took priority and his office announced the speech would be rescheuled to a later date.

Today, at 3 p.m., that press conference will go on. We will live stream AG Ford here.

You can also watch below:

