After ownership dispute, Las Vegas family re-claims Ghost, the dog who ran with coyotes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a custody dispute, a white dog known as "Ghost" has been reunited with its family.

The Animal Foundation released the canine to Christi Cabada and her family Tuesday night. Cabada says Ghost's real name is Hades, and he went missing seven months ago when a family member was dog-sitting.

Ghost With Coyotes

Ghost gained national attention after a viral video showed him running with coyotes in the Inspirada neighborhood.

Animal enthusiasts said they were concerned since it looked like the dog was struggling and slowing down. That led to the Southern Nevada Trapping Team capturing Ghost, who was taken to The Animal Foundation.

The foundation said multiple groups came forward claiming to be Ghost's owner, but the Cabada family provided enough evidence to prove their ownership.