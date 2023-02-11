Inside the custody feud over Ghost, the famous dog seen running with coyotes in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You might've heard of Ghost, the white canine who gained national attention after he was spotted running with a pack of coyotes here in the valley.

The dog is now part of a bitter custody feud.

"He had a lot of publicity, he has been all over the United States," said Susan McMullen with the Southern Nevada Trapping Team.

Ghost was known for disappearing into the night, but thanks to social media and videos captured by nearby residents, Ghost rose to national media attention.

KTNV Multiple parties are now locked in a dispute over ownership of Ghost, a dog who gained national attention when he was spotted living among a pack of coyotes in the Las Vegas valley.

Animal enthusiasts became concerned when Ghost appeared to be struggling and slowing down. McMullen says she knew it was time to intervene.

"He was in rough shape. He was very thin, very weak, and he was just scared," McMullen said.

Last month, McMullen's team captured Ghost in a trap, but she says his condition was alarming. Ghost had rocks in his stomach, a severe limp, and other injuries like a dislocated toe and scratches, McMullen said.

Animal lovers rallied together and started a GoFundMe, raising more than $14,000 for Ghost's medical expenses. The dog spent nine days with McMullen and was scheduled for surgery — but Ghost's popularity brought a swarm of people claiming to be his rightful owner.

Christi Cabada and her husband say Ghost is their dog, and his real name is Hades..

"We recognized him right away," Cabada said.

The couple lives in east Las Vegas and claim Ghost escaped from their home while in the care of a dog sitter. They say they've searched for him ever since.

"There was a party of 10 people helping us search, and he was reported lost," Cabada said.

Animal Protection Services intervened in the ownership dispute, and Ghost was taken to The Animal Foundation. In a statement to Channel 13, the Animal Foundation said the following:

"Animal Protection Services has placed Ghost on a 10-day legal hold, which ends early next week. During that time our team is carefully sorting through a handful of claims from people who say Ghost is their dog. The Animal Foundation is caring for Ghost and he’s doing well. He’s being monitored by our veterinary team."

Carole Sandy, with the nonprofit animal organization Amor Peludo, says The Animal Foundation is not equipped to handle the cost of Ghost's care. Sandy hired a lawyer to represent Ghost.

"The dogs have never received medical care. Why would they now receive thousands of dollars of medical care?" Sandy said.

Ghost is currently on a 10-day legal hold while the dispute over his ownership is resolved.