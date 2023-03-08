After Americans kidnapped in Mexico, advice to travel safely for spring break

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As spring break travel gets underway for millions of Americans, authorities are warning against traveling to Mexico after four Americans were kidnapped. Two of them were killed, the other two were found alive.

Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller asked a security expert about traveling south of the border.

The State Department issues safety recommendations for different parts of the world through its website. Areas are rated by color indicating whether the department recommends not traveling there, doing so with caution, or reconsidering your plans.

Rey Herrera, a Las Vegas resident, spoke to us from the Mexican state of Baja California on Tuesday. It's an area where the State Department says you should exercise caution.

Herrera says while the warnings are real, you have to use caution while traveling, period.

"Use common sense. Try to be low-key. Don't put yourself in places where there is going to be danger, just like you wouldn't do in parts of Los Angeles or Las Vegas," Herrera said.

David Kohlmeier, a retired Henderson police officer, says planning to go to tourist areas and reading reviews of hotels and resorts could help.

"You should look at the reviews, see what people are saying — is it safe or is it not safe, did people have specific problems," Kohlmeier explained.

He recommends that while you're traveling, try not to stick out to avoid being a target.

"I wouldn't want to be a target. I wouldn't wear my jewelry whatsoever," Kohlmeier said. "Be careful in regard to flashing cash or a pocketbook or even a wallet with money and credit cards. Try to blend in the communities you are in."

Herrera tells us he will continue to take trips to Mexico for fun and work. The key, for him, is to use caution.

"I don't live in fear. Stuff happens. It is not just happening in Mexico. It is happening in Brazil; it is happening in different parts of the world," Herrera said.