After 7 years of advocacy, Henderson residents celebrate new crosswalk installation at intersection

For seven years, residents near the intersection of Millcroft and Pecos in Henderson have been advocating for a safety upgrade. Now, their persistence has finally paid off as construction of a new crosswalk is underway.

"It's happening, finally, it's great," said Chris Darden, a local resident who has been pushing for the crosswalk for years.

The intersection, which city officials describe as a high-traffic area, has long been a source of concern for the community. Darden has been following up on the project every step of the way, motivated in part by personal experience.

"The cars just are speeding," Darden explained, noting that reckless drivers have hit the brick wall in front of her house twice.

The danger has made many residents fearful of crossing the street. "So many people have been afraid to cross the street, even me, when my son was little," said Darden. "We'll be able to get the cars to stop if somebody's got to cross the street."

When asked why the project took seven years to begin, a City of Henderson spokesperson previously explained that the delay came down to funding, which is now in place.

For Darden, the crosswalk represents more than just a safety improvement—it's proof that community concerns can be heard. "The power of the press. I mean, you told me that you in the beginning of the year kept on them and on them. When are you going to do it? When are you going to... all of a sudden, a few weeks ago, I see the poles," she said.

The City of Henderson provided a statement about the project: "Safety is our top priority. After listening to resident feedback regarding increased usage and conducting traffic studies, it was determined that this area met the criteria for a crosswalk. We expect this crosswalk to be completed by late May."

