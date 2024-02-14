Affordable clinic in Spring Valley overwhelmed: Nevada Health Alliance hopes for federal funding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We all know how hard it can be to get in to see a doctor in Southern Nevada.

The lack of doctors and specialists in the valley has even left one clinic in Spring Valley inundated with patients.

As part of our continuing coverage on the issue of healthcare here in Clark County. We headed to the Nevada Health Alliance to learn more about their efforts to expand its resources and the impact this facility is having on its patients.

Melinda Walten says it is very difficult for her with healthcare costs through the roof, and it's a constant struggle to make ends meet.

MELINDA WALTEN: "My family, they have little ones as well, you know my brothers and sisters, they work at our hospitals and they could barely afford their healthcare."

Walten is a first time patient at the Nevada Health Alliance Clinic. She says this clinic brings hope for people like her. From primary care to a psychiatrist and even an OBGYN, this clinic has it all with a price within her range.

Dr. Amitabh Singh, is the founder of Nevada Health Alliance, he admits their focus on affordability and accessibility has caused an avalanche of patient demand.

He says his clinic is overwhelmed, making it tougher for folks to get the help they really need—last year they were averaging 800 patients a month and now they have already crossed 1,500 patients a month.

Dr. Singh says he understands the struggles for many to afford healthcare in Las Vegas and says it is challenging to access basic medical services.

DR. SINGH: "That shows the need and shows the overall desperation of the community that they are not able to get, because we already outgrew this clinic and we know that we are nowhere near to address the need."

The doctor continues, saying he is committed to doing everything in his power to provide affordable, quality care, but his nonprofit can't do it alone and has applied for federal funding.

City of Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones toured the clinic Tuesday afternoon.

ABEL GARCIA: "What steps are you taking specifically to help this clinic, not only this clinic but the patients they are caring for?"

JUSTIN JONES: 'They are seeking a federal designation as a federally qualified health center and so I have been asked to provide a letter of support for that which I have done. They are doing tremendous work."

BRIAN KNUDSEN: "As an elected official that is our job to help recruit, retain, provide the schooling necessary and the incentives necessary so that we have more of these type of clinics."

If Dr. Singh receives the funding he hopes for, he can expand his clinic and bring in more medical providers to serve the community.

Councilman Knudsen also says the Las Vegas Medical District is working to expand biomedical research here as well as create available office space for clinics like this in our community.