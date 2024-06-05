AFAN hosts special events for Pride Month to support LGBTQ+ community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Here at Channel 13, we are spotlighting local LGBTQ+-owned businesses, restaurants, and organizations recommended by you.

This year, Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN), a nonprofit in the valley, is making a significant impact with several events planned throughout the month.

AFAN has been supporting the community for 40 years and has become a staple in the valley for those living with, and affected by, HIV and AIDS.

“AFAN provides services including case management, mental health support, transportation, housing assistance, and free testing in our office,” said Andrew Ryan, Marketing and Events Director.

In the spirit of Pride Month, organizations and businesses around the valley are showing their support for AFAN. Throughout the month, you can get in tip-top summer shape with fundraising workouts or cool down with a refreshing beverage.

“We are really excited that we have the support of the community for our partnership events, including some awesome events this Pride Month,” Ryan said. “On Saturday, June 15, we have a Pride workout at Tread Vegas. There’s also a Rainbow Relay and funds raised from Mama Chai’s Jeju Matcha Milk Tea will go towards AFAN.”

Some of the ways you can get involved include:



Tread Vegas 2nd Annual Pride Workout

Location: The Strip CrossFit, 4325 Dean Martin Dr Suite 315, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Date: Saturday, June 15 at noon

Registration Link: treadvegas.com



4th Annual Rainbow Relay with REPS & STEPS for a Cause

Location: Orangetheory Fitness West Flamingo, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive

Date: Friday, June 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Registration Link: https://repsandsteps.org/events



Mama Chai’s Jeju Matcha Milk Tea

Available all June: A portion of every drink sold will benefit AFAN.

“These events are a great way to support a good cause while having fun and staying active. We’re grateful for everyone’s participation and enthusiasm,” Ryan added.

For more information about AFAN, visit their website, https://www.afanlv.org

If you know of any LGBTQ+ businesses, or organizations in the valley that deserve to be featured, email desk@ktnv.com