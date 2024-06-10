Additional boats damaged in Lake Mead harbor fire, harbor staff announce next steps

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Channel 13 is continuing to learn more about a fire at Las Vegas Boat Harbor, which damaged multiple vessels on Sunday morning.

According to the National Park Service, the fire started around 12:30 a.m. and was contained by 3:30 a.m.

On Sunday, the preliminary estimates were 15 vessels had been damaged or destroyed and two people had minor injuries.

On Monday, Boating Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boat Harbor officials announced that 11 vessels were completely destroyed and 26 total vessels were damaged. They added an "undetermined amount of damage" happened to the docks.

"This is a horrible event and we are so grateful to the immediate response of our own management crews, and the five additional fire and emergency agencies that responded so quickly," said Candice Hayes, General Manager of Boating Lake Mead. "Had it not been for the timely action taken by these brave professionals, damages could have been worse."

Boating Lake Mead management is instructing customers with damaged vessels to fill out paperwork from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, which you can find by clicking here.

Once the form is completed, it should be submitted to Boating Lake Mead at erinc@boatinglakemead.com.

According to management, all forms will then be forwarded to the National Park Service and NDOW for processing. They are also advising boat owners to call their insurance company and report the fire damage and start the claims process.

All vessel owners in the immediate vicinity of the fire were contacted within hours of the initial fire.

NPS rangers are still on site and have requested that boat owners stay away from the "I" dock and "R" dock until further notice.

As of Monday afternoon, staff are still investigating what caused the fire.