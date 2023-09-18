Watch Now
Active shooter drill in Downtown Las Vegas scheduled for Wednesday

Active shooter drill
Posted at 11:55 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 14:55:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're traveling through Downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday morning and see a heavy law enforcement presence, it's just a drill.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they will be hosting a small-scale active shooter drill at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. That's located at 888 West Bonneville Avenue.

Police said there will be emergency vehicles on site as well as simulated gunfire.

They add this is only a drill and it is tentatively scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 8.m.

