ACLU continuing fight with CCSD in use of force investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ACLU of Nevada is not pleased with the result of an internal investigation by the Clark County School District into the conduct of one of its police officers.

In February, a CCSD cop was caught on cellphone video appearing to slam a teenage boy to the ground outside Durango High School.

That video sparked outrage by some, who believed the officer used excessive force, but the district announced Friday that he will remain employed by CCSD.

"I think it's a joke," says Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the ACLU of Nevada. "It shows that these internal investigations that they attempt to portray as being independent and neutral are not in the best interest of the public and that they do a disservice in that regard."

The ACLU has sued the district in an attempt to get access to the officer's body camera footage from before the incident. A court hearing for that matter is slated to take place July 11.

Along with the family of the boy shown in the video being taken to the ground, the ACLU is also representing the family of another boy.

Both young men are African American and both were high school freshmen at the time of the incident.

"CCSD should have already turned over these records," Haseebullah says. "They're making every excuse in the book not to allow the public to see what actually happened. It begs the question why. There doesn't seem to be any interest in having accountability here."

When asked for comment on Tuesday, a school district representative told Channel 13 that interviews regarding the matter are not being permitted.

Haseebullah hinted that civil proceedings — where the families could potentially ask for compensation — are possible in the future.