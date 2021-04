LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is calling on Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to take action immediately to prevent people from selling fake vaccination cards on their platforms.

Some of these vaccine cards are selling for $150.

A bipartisan coalition of 45 Attorneys Generals raised concerns about the public health risks of these fake cards in a letter to the companies' CEOs.

They want them to monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fake vaccination cards.