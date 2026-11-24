AAA and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are urging Thanksgiving travelers to plan a safe ride home before drinking or using other impairing substances.

A forthcoming AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey found that nearly one in 10 drivers said they had driven in the past year when they thought their blood alcohol concentration might have been over the legal limit, the organizations said.

The groups also cited federal data showing that 35% of traffic fatalities on Thanksgiving Eve 2024 involved an impaired driver, rising to 50% on Thanksgiving Day.

“Whether you’re traveling or celebrating close to home, making a plan for a safe ride home is one of the simplest ways to help ensure everyone’s safety,” said Doug Johnson, a spokesperson for AAA Mountain West Group.

AAA and MADD recommend choosing a sober driver, arranging a ride service, using public transportation or staying overnight. They also encourage people to help anyone who appears impaired find a safe way home.

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