A waterfront Father's Day: Nevada families celebrate dads at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families across Southern Nevada celebrated Father's Day by heading to Lake Mead, trading the city heat for a cool escape on the water.

Under the warm summer sun, fathers and their children enjoyed boating, fishing, and making memories together at the popular recreation spot.

"Beautiful day to be in the water," said Jeff Boothe.

Families came together to celebrate the men who have shown devotion and protection as they guide sons and daughters through life.

When I asked Stanley Lee, the youngest of four siblings, what his dad means to him, he didn't hesitate.

"A lot. He means a lot. Like, I wouldn't be in this world without him," said Stanley Lee.

Stanley and his dad, Standford Lee, made the two-hour trek from Crystal, Nevada to Lake Mead for a day full of laughter, love, and lasting memories.

"Probably look around, see if we can fish," said Stanley Lee.

"Enjoy the kids," said Standford Lee.

Andrew Nichols had different plans for celebrating the day.

"We are going to be going on a boat and jet skis. We're going to swim," he shared.

Andrew celebrated this special day with a man who has played a big role in his life, though not his biological father.

"I'm celebrating with my mom's boyfriend," said Andrew Nichols. "He's kind of like a dad to me. And he's really awesome and he is really nice and he really respects me and my family."

