A new Olympic-sized outdoor swimming pool is coming to the City of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the scorching summers in Las Vegas, public pools are necessary to cool off. The City of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman will break ground on a new Olympic-sized swimming pool on Thursday.

The project will include a new pool, a pool equipment building, restrooms and a lifeguard breakroom.

The new pool will host local, regional, state, national and international swim meets and more opportunities for swim teams to practice and compete.

The project will cost $18.9 million.

The project is being funded through a $1 million donation from the Southern Nevada Sandpipers Swimming Booster Club, a nearly $9 million grant from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act and city general funds.

The pool is expected to be finished by Spring 2026, and the existing indoor pool will remain open throughout the project.

